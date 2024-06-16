AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,751,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 1,407,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,518.0 days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLLF remained flat at C$11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of C$11.52 and a 12 month high of C$11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.61.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

About AEON Mall

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.