AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,751,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 1,407,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,518.0 days.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLLF remained flat at C$11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of C$11.52 and a 12 month high of C$11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.61.
About AEON Mall
