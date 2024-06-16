Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Laidlaw from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Laidlaw currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
