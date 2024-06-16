Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.29.

Shares of APD opened at $275.14 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

