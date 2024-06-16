Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 668,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AISP shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Airship AI in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Airship AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

