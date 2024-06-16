Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 668,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AISP shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Airship AI in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airship AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Airship AI Stock Down 6.2 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AISP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Airship AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.