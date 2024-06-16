Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,356,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 1,792,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.9 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
AKCCF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,165. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Carbon Capture ASA
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.