Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,356,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 1,792,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.9 days.

AKCCF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,165. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

