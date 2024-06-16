Alchemy Pay Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $188.14 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $188.14 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,775,859,873 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

