Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Up 55.4% in May

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 262,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $363.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.11%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

