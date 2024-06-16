Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. Allianz has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.0334 dividend. This is a boost from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Allianz’s payout ratio is presently 42.39%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

