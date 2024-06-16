Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 2.31% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IMOM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

