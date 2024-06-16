American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

SDSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.