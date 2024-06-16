American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.82. 2,373,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.