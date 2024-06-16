American International Group Inc. Acquires 996 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.78. 1,843,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,407. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,541. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

