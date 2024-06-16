American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.00. 386,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

