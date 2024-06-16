American International Group Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,036.52. 353,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,879. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $1,042.66. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $956.29 and its 200 day moving average is $935.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,680 shares of company stock valued at $58,818,382. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

