American International Group Inc. Sells 12,801 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 116.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,121,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 939,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Boston Scientific by 47.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 862,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,074,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,300. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

