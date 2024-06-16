American International Group Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock worth $1,474,987 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.41. 593,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $381.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.