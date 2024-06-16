American International Group Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $302.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.