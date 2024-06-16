American International Group Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.85. 1,783,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

