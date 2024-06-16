American International Group Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Saia worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.41.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.74. 463,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,566. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.83. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.35 and a 1 year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

