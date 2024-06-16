American International Group Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,896. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.86. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

