American International Group Inc. Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 4,917,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,944. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

