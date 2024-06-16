American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $175.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,752. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 683,320,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,055,551,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,320,200 shares in the company, valued at $110,055,551,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,680,180. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

