Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,173. The company has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.77 and its 200-day moving average is $289.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.