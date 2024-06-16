Amphenol’s (APH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

