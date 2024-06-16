Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) PT at $16.62

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.62.
A number of analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FHN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon
First Horizon Stock Down 0.8 %
First Horizon stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.