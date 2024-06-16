Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) PT at $16.62

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,640,000 after purchasing an additional 627,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,526,000 after purchasing an additional 883,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

