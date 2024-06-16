Analysts Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Target Price at $1.90

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNA. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $994.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 375,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 244,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

