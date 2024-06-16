Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $178.09

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.