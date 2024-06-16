Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $36.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

AIRC opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

