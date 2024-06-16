Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

Aperam stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Aperam has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Aperam Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

