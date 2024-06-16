Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 576,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,037,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after buying an additional 92,423 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 189,988 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

APGE stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

