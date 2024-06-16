Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.12 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.50 million and $7.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00045338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

