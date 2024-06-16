Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arhaus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 93,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

