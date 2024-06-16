Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,285. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $331.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.96.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,300 shares in the company, valued at $475,380,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,300 shares in the company, valued at $475,380,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,950 shares of company stock valued at $89,972,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

