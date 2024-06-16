Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $148.71 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $148.71 million and $11.11 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000786 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,517,796 coins and its circulating supply is 181,517,390 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

