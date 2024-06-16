ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 834,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.9% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659,216 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,180,000 after buying an additional 974,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 801,689 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

