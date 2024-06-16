ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 27,590 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. 710,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,919. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

