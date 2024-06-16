ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. 256,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

