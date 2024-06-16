ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $423,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 74,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after buying an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

SYK stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.98. The company had a trading volume of 746,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

