ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $786,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.
Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.