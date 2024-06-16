ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,323. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
