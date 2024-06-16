ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,323. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.