ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.79. 1,490,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,641. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

