ARK & TLK Investments LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $196.63. 53,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average is $179.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $196.63.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

