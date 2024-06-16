ARK & TLK Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,525 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

