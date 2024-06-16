ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,792 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.