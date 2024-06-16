ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after buying an additional 85,567 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 515,332 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD remained flat at $17.80 during midday trading on Friday. 2,054,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,570. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

