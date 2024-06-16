ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 125,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,034. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

