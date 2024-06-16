ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE ASA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. 19,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,254. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

