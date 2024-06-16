Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Update

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ascent Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ascent Industries has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascent Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,673,648 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ascent Industries news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $46,154.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,611.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,785,308.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

