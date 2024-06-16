ASD Price Hits $0.0500 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.04 million and $1.40 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04989458 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,088,582.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

