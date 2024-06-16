Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $27.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

